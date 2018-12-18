Penny Marshall has passed away at the age of 75.

E! News has learned that the Laverne & Shirley star died "peacefully" on Monday night, Dec. 17, due to complications from diabetes. "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," a spokesperson for the actress and director's family told E! News in a statement.

After news of her death broke on Tuesday, many of Marshall's friends and fans began to mourn her death. Marshall's ex-husband, actor and director Rob Reiner, took to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking news.

"So sad about Penny," Reiner, who was married to Marshall for 10 years from 1971 to 1981, tweeted.