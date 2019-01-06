by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:00 PM
Award season has begun! 2019 is starting off with a bang thanks to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
As stars get ready to kick off the night and take the stage to accept their awards this evening, they've been sharing snaps from their homes, limos and more and we have them all for you below.
What would an award show be without social media and behind-the-scenes moments from our favorite celebrities after all? The answer: it would be boring. Sorry, but the truth hurts sometimes.
If it wasn't for social media we might've missed Charlize Theron getting ready for the big show with caviar from Connie Britton or Jessica Chastain cuddling up with her baby girl. What about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard eating and lounging before heading out for an epic parents' night out? Missing that would've been such a shame!
E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celeb accounts—and will be adding more all night long—so make sure to check out the pics below!
"Showtime! @goldenglobes @moniquelhuillier @mrtankcook."
"I can't remember exactly, but I'm pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right? #goldenglobes."
Everyone's favorite mom and dad were living it up before stepping out for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
"Even showered (last night) for this. :)"
"Guys - 2 items of breaking news. 1. @conniebritton gave me this caviar and I'm going to town on it ❤️ 2. I'm wearing these shoes tonight to the Globes. Deal with it."
"You've got good taste, kid."
"#Multitasking Getting ready for the @goldenglobes #goldenglobes2019 #acsversace."
The Riverdale actress showed off her red hot heels before heading to the award show.
"Category is: A STAR IS BORN ⭐️ #goldenglobes."
"Good times."
"What the f**k is happening here? .. #goldenglobes #mrsmaisel."
"Fueling up for an evening with @LavazzaUSA at the 2019 @goldenglobes! Follow along and #LiveLavazza #GoldenGlobes."
"Ready to rock @goldenglobes."
The singer struck a pose with his squad before the festivities began on Sunday afternoon.
Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!
