How Emily Blunt Set Her Mary Poppins Apart From Julie Andrews'

When director Rob Marshall called to cast her in the role made famous by Julie Andrews, she was both "completely thrilled" but also "filled with trepidation" about signing on, "because she's such an iconic character—and she was played by somebody so iconic in the original one."

"It was like, 'How do I carve out a new space for myself?'" Emily recalled. "For me, I really dove into the books. There were seven other books written, and they were a huge source for me, because she is very different in the books. She's completely bizarre and sort of vain and rude and funny—just so funny. So, she sort of leapt off the page at me. That was a big springboard..."

For Emily—and for everyone involved—it was important she make the role her own.

"I have a memory, obviously, of Mary Poppins from watching it as a child, but I decided not to watch the original before I embarked on this new version. I think that I didn't want to be...No one wants to see me try to emulate Julie Andrews. I mean, no one can!" she added. "That should just be treasured and preserved as being what she did. This is just my version of her."

Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters nationwide Dec. 19.