How Blake Lively Gets the Perfect Tan Before the Red Carpet

Have you ever wondered what it takes to get the perfect tan ahead of a red carpet event?

Thanks to celebrity spray tanner and co-founder of Isle of Paradise, Jules Von Hep, we now know how celebs are achieving glistening, tanned skin.

"Ideally I advise [getting a spray tan] two days prior to the red carpet appearance," he told E! News. "I find the optimum color is day two of a tan's cycle, however I've been known to tan celebrities an hour before they go on the red carpet."

The beauty pro's clientele includes Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner and Bebe Rexha—all of which will hit the carpet during the upcoming award season. While the women have clearly mastered taking photos on the red carpet, Jules recommends a complete skin regimen, which starts seven days prior to the event.

