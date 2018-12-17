Gretchen Rossi's dream of becoming a mother is finally coming true.

Hours ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County star announced she is expecting her first child with longtime love Slade Smiley. Recalling the "emotional journey" she and Slade took to expand their family, Gretchen said during Monday's episode of The Doctors that the wonderful pregnancy news "still doesn't feel real."

The couple, who began dating almost a decade ago, first pursued in vitro fertilization (IVF) in 2013. It came to a disappointing halt when just hours before Gretchen was scheduled to undergo an embryo transfer, their doctor called to say that all 14 embryos were lost.

"This is beyond anything I had ever expected to experience. It literally took a good year and a half for us to even get to a point where I was willing to talk about it again," the former Bravo star explained on The Doctors.

Then in 2016, Slade (who has two sons from a previous relationship) underwent a vasectomy reversal, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.