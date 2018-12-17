Moonves, who has denied the allegations against him, resigned as CEO in September following multiple sexual misconduct claims made against him in two Ronan Farrow articles in the New Yorker.

At that time, Moonves released a statement in response to the allegations.

"For the past 24 years it has been an incredible privilege to lead CBS's renaissance and transformation into a leading global media company," the statement began. "The best part of this journey has been working alongside the dedicated and talented people in this company. Together, we built CBS into a destination where the best in the business come to work and succeed."

"Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS," the statement continued. "I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees."