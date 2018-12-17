Pete Davidson Avoided Ariana Grande at SNL After Alarming Instagram Message

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande may be there for Pete Davidson, but he's not interested in hearing her out. 

The famous exes, who broke off their engagement in mid-October, could have come face to face Saturday night at SNL, but the comedian "didn't want to talk to her," a source told E! News. 

Earlier on Saturday, Davidson posted a statement on Instagram that alarmed many. "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore," the 25-year-old New York native wrote, shortly before deleting his social media account. "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

The post did not go unnoticed, particularly by Grande, who wrote back in a since-deleted tweet, "I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but I'm here too."

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

"She tweeted and reached out. She tried to contact him and rushed to see him. But, he didn't want to talk to her and made it clear," a source explained to E! News, noting Grande's trip to NBC's studios in midtown Manhattan. "She has been worried sick, but doesn't know what else she can do."

As Grande told one fan over the weekend, she doesn't have Davidson's number. Still, "she will always be there for him in any way that she can," the source said. 

The comedian later appeared live on the show to introduce the episode's musical guest, Miley Cyrus. The NYPD also informed E! News earlier in the day that they had performed a wellness check on the star.

"Pete was alone and in a very dire place when he posted," the source told E! News. "He has been with friends ever since and they are trying to help him get through this. He doesn't want to be in contact with Ariana or hear what she has to say."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

