Demi Lovato's Friend Shares Photos of Them From Rehab Stay

Demi Lovato's friend Sheila O'Neill shared a behind-the-scenes moment from their stint in rehab.

O'Neill's Instagram post showed a string of pictures taken from a photo booth. She held up the snapshot with the picturesque mountains and nature in the background. She tagged the location as Sundance Mountain Resort, which is in Utah.

The set of four pictures on the bookmark-sized photo strip depict Lovato and O'Neill making funny faces at the camera, including holding up peace signs or blowing kisses. In the third picture, Lovato holds up a bag of Cheez-Its while her pal sticks her tongue out next to a bag of Oreo Minis. There's a sweet mantra on the picture, too. In pink cursive letters it reads, "Our friendship isn't a big thing, it's a million little things."

O'Neill's Instagram is the first main look at Lovato's three-month stay in rehab after suffering an overdose in July. She went to rehab after nearly a two-week stay in the hospital where she coped with side effects including nausea and high fever.