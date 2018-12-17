If you don't yet care about Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, you might now.

The streaming service just released the full cast list for the prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson movie, and it's wild. There are more stars in it than you can probably even count from all corners of Hollywood.

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel lead the series as the three Gelfling heroes Rian, Brea, and Deet, and their fellow Gelflings will be voiced by: Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harris Dickinson, Toby Jones, and Shazad Latif.

The Mystics and the evil Skekis will be voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan Michael-Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Ralph Inseon, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball, and if most of that didn't make any sense to you, you got a movie to watch!