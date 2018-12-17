Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 1:52 PM
Netflix
If you don't yet care about Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, you might now.
The streaming service just released the full cast list for the prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson movie, and it's wild. There are more stars in it than you can probably even count from all corners of Hollywood.
Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel lead the series as the three Gelfling heroes Rian, Brea, and Deet, and their fellow Gelflings will be voiced by: Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harris Dickinson, Toby Jones, and Shazad Latif.
The Mystics and the evil Skekis will be voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan Michael-Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Ralph Inseon, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball, and if most of that didn't make any sense to you, you got a movie to watch!
The puppet-filled 1982 Dark Crystal movie was directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz and followed a young Gelfling who was raised by Mystics and told he was the last of his race. He went in search of the last shard of the Dark Crystal in order to restore balance to the universe.
Netflix
The Netflix prequel, from the Jim Henson Company, is set many years before the first movie, when the world of Thra is dying and the Crystal of Truth has been damaged by the evil Skeksis. Gelfling heroes Rian (Egerton), Brea (Taylor-Joy), and Deet (Emmanuel) uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis and end up on an adventure "as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins."
Honestly, we're here for any show that's got a cast like this, whether the plot description makes any sense to us or not!
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere on Netflix in 2019.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?