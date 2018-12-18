Metallic Must-Haves

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Here's the thing about holiday season fashion: It's anything but low key.

But you're so busy flitting from soiree to soiree, you're hardly mad about it. The more festive, the better—at least time of year, that is. So how do you keep your party look fresh? Our solution is with a variety of metallic must-haves you can sport with virtually any outfit.

From chic leather satchels, to strappy heels, rad pants and NYE dresses—here are our current favorites.

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

BCBG TURTLENECK KNIT TOP

BUY IT: BCBGMAXAZRIA METALLIC TURTLENECK KNIT TOP, $88 at Revolve

 

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

The North Face 1996 RETRO NUPTSE VEST

BUY IT: The North Face 1996 RETRO NUPTSE VEST, $179 at Revolve

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

UGG® Scuffette II Sparkle Genuine Shearling Slipper

BUY IT: UGG® Scuffette II Sparkle Genuine Shearling Slipper, $95 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

COMMANDO Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings

BUY IT: COMMANDO Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings, $98 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Rebecca Minkoff Metro Card Case

BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Metro Card Case, $45 at Shopbop

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

VANS Classic Slip-On Sneaker

BUY IT: VANS Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $59.95 at Nordstrom

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

BEACH RIOT JADE LEGGING

BUY IT: BEACH RIOT JADE LEGGING, $110 at Revolve

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Rebecca Minkoff Capriana D'Orsay Sandals

BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Capriana D'Orsay Sandals, $158 at Shopbop

 

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

NBD X NAVEN BOBBY HALTER CROP TOP

BUY IT: NBD X NAVEN BOBBY HALTER CROP TOP, $98

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Tory Burch Robinson Metallic Small Top-Handle Satchel

BUY IT: Tory Burch Robinson Metallic Small Top-Handle Satchel, $348 at Shopbop

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

HALOGEN® x Atlantic-Pacific Gabriela Flatform Derby

BUY IT: HALOGEN® x Atlantic-Pacific Gabriela Flatform Derby, $72 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Ramy Brook SHAINA DRESS

BUY IT: Ramy Brook SHAINA DRESS, $495 at Ramy Brook

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

CUPCAKES AND CASHMERE BROOKLEE MOTO JACKET

BUY IT: CUPCAKES AND CASHMERE BROOKLEE MOTO JACKET, $148 at Revolve

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Yosi Samra Dante Open Toe Sandals

BUY IT: Yosi Samra Dante Open Toe Sandals, $128 at Shopbop

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Veronica Beard Tanner Low Boots

BUY IT: Veronica Beard Tanner Low Boots, $495 at Shopbop

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Tory Burch Robinson Exotic Convertible Shoulder Bag

BUY IT: Tory Burch Robinson Exotic Convertible Shoulder Bag, $498 at Shopbop

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

Lovers + Friends FRIDA MINI DRESS

BUY IT: Lovers + Friends FRIDA MINI DRESS, $198 at Revolve

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

RtA PRINCE SKINNY JEAN

BUY IT: RtA PRINCE SKINNY JEAN, $295 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

SAM EDELMAN Kinzey Pointy Toe Bootie

BUY IT: SAM EDELMAN Kinzey Pointy Toe Bootie, $140 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE ESME DRESS

BUY IT: House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE ESME DRESS, $328 at Revolve

E-Comm: Must Have Metallics

ANINE BING ACE BLAZER

BUY IT: ANINE BING ACE BLAZER, $349 at Revolve

Article continues below

We don't know about you, but we want it all. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry"

Meghan Markle, Brinsworth House Visit

Meghan Markle All Smiles in London Amid Continued Family Turmoil

Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Give Pop Songs a Hilarious Holiday Twist

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

How Blake Lively Gets the Perfect Tan Before the Red Carpet

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

See Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Most Adorable Moments Together

Brad Pitt

On-Set Romances, Unauthorized Nudes and a Love of Jackass: 55 Fascinating Facts About Brad Pitt

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.