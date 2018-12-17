Inside Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Emotional Engagement Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 11:33 AM

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's engagement party was "so full of love."

The Vanderpump Rules star and her producer beau celebrated their engagement with their friends and family over the weekend. The couple took to Instagram to share sweet messages about the party, during which they both gave speeches.

"I told him last night, if we get caught up in the celebrating with our beautiful friends and family, just glance at me from across the room, and we will remember it's just you and me," Lala captioned an Instagram photo of her and Randall at the bash. "Last night so full of love. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us. You are so adored."

Lala Kent Tears Up Thinking About Her Wedding Day Without Her Father: "I Lost Half of Who I Am"

Randall posted the same photo to social media, writing, "#engagement party thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate an amazing night."

In video posted to social media, Randall can be heard giving a speech in front of party attendees, telling Lala what an "incredible" person she is.

"Your strength and vulnerability...for me, it's what I dreamed of growing up, having as a partner," Randall said. "And the fact that I have you, I pinch myself every day."

Lala could also be seen in social media posts getting choked up as she spoke about her relationship with Randall.

The couple was joined at the party by Lala's Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi SchroederScheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Brittany CartwrightKristen Doute and Ariana Madix.

"Happy engagement party to this nonstop smoke show," Stassi wrote along with an Instagram photo with Lala.

Lala and Randall got engaged back in September, one day before her 28th birthday.

