Ashley Graham Bruised After Backstage Fall at Miss Universe 2018

Ouch!

Ashley Graham suffered an injury while co-hosting the 2018 Miss Universe competition on Sunday. The supermodel was doing a quick change backstage at the pageant in Bangkok, Thailand when she fell down the stairs!

"OK, so I'm doing some quick ass changes you guys, and then, of course, I fell down the stairs and I got the medics on me," Graham shared with her fans on Instagram Story Sunday, showing video footage of her shin injury. "I'm OK! But I just wanted to let you guys know what I'm doing...going really fast."

In another Instagram Story video, Graham told her followers, "It actually looks worse than it feels, except for it is throbbing a bit."