Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Have Hooked Up With the Same Person

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 7:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Watch What Happens Live

YouTube

Andy Cohen is spilling his own tea on Watch What Happens Live!

During Sunday night's episode, the host dished out some dirt with his two guests, famous friend Anderson Cooper and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey. With Bailey as host, he and Cooper played "One, Two, AC," in which they had to both answer the same question about each other and shout out the answer simultaneously. 

The most headline-inciting answer came when Bailey asked, "What's the one thing people don't know about the two of you?"

"That we're eskimo brothers," Cohen replied without hesitation. Cooper, on the other hand, looked a bit flustered. 

"I don't even know if that's true," he said. 

Watch

Andy Cohen Went on Blind Date With Anderson Cooper

"It's true. It's true. We just found this out a few weeks ago," he assured his pal, who shushed Cohen, laughed and urged the conversation to end. 

"He's really blushing!" Cohen said of the CNN host. 

As for the terminology, the host noted, "You gotta look it up on Urban Dictionary. I can't say it on the show." Typically, the term is used for two men who have had sex with the same person. 

The game got even more NSFW when Bailey asked, "Who probably watched porn more recently?"

The two men agreed: Andy. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Andy Cohen , Anderson Cooper , Watch What Happens Live , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bebe Rexha

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Taking a Break From "Toxic" Twitter Trolls

Will Ferrell, Elf

Son of a Nutcracker! Vote for the Elf Quote That's Your Holiday Mantra Every Year

Carrie Underwood, Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood Defends Herself With Class (and a Lil' Country Sass)

Snooki, Roger Mathews, Jenni Farley

Roger Mathews Fires Back at Snooki After She Defends JWoww

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Silences Dax Shepard Affair Rumors With a Big Kiss

Mary Poppins Returns, The Devil Wears Prada, A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's Best Roles Prove She's Practically Perfect in Every Way

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.