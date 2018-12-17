Carrie Underwood Defends Herself With Class (and a Lil' Country Sass)

As Carrie Underwood can attest, "mean tweets" are pretty standard for people in the public eye. While she typically ignores them, the "Cry Pretty" singer will respond every now and then.

And this morning, that's exactly what she did.

Last week, the SNF on NBC Twitter account compiled a season-long highlight of commentator Chris Collinsworth's "slide from the right." Last night, he came in from the left, showing he was both aware of the memes and in on the joke. As Twitter went wild, Jessica Smetana, a producer and showrunner at Sports Illustrated and self-proclaimed "meme lord," saw the viral moment as an opportunity to diss "Game On," Underwood's Sunday Night Football theme. "I love that NBC has been reading everyone's Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they've also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song," she wrote. At the start of the season in September, "Game On" replaced "Oh Sunday Night" as the theme.

Underwood responded Monday morning in a two-part tweet—and a a one-two punch!—writing, "Hey, I know my music isn't for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC! I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up...just saying..."