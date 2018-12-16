Miss Spain Angela Ponce did not make it to the final round of 20 at the 2018 Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although there was a separate "Wild Card" round of 5 to round out the final group of women to 25, Ponce went home empty-handed and uncrowned as Miss Universe. Many people, however, still see her appearance in the pageant as a victory in and of itself.

Ponce made history at the show on Sunday because she was the first transgender woman to ever compete in the pageant. in July, Ponce spoke to Associated Press about her platform and said she wanted to use her place in the worldwide show to shine light on the suicide rate among trans teenagers.

She told AP, "If my going through all this contributes to the world moving a little step forward, then that's a personal crown that will always accompany me."