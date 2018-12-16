90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson has spoken out after his wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima accused him on Thursday of cheating.

It all began on Dec. 13 when Larissa shared pictures of conversations she allegedly had with Colt's mystery woman. She captioned one screenshot, "Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!"

Colt reportedly told the woman they needed to "stop talking for a bit" because Larissa is "violent." He added, "I just need to deal with her."

On Sunday, Colt posted an apt video of President Bill Clinton addressing his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. In the video, Clinton said, "I answered their questions truthfully, including questions about my private life. Questions no American citizen would ever want to answer. Still I must take complete responsibility for my actions, both public and private. And that is why I am speaking to you tonight."