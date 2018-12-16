Mason Disick rang in his 9th birthday surrounded by family, friends and epic decorations at his Fortnite-themed party on Saturday night. Per Kardashian tradition, his mom Kourtney Kardashian had over-the-top decorations—including large screens where kids could play the beloved video game—as well as food buffets filled with seemingly endless sweet and savory goodies.

One attendee who looked like he was having a blast with the birthday boy was Luka Sabbat, the 21-year-old Grown-ish actor who Kourtney has been casually seeing over the past few months. A video taken on Kourtney's Instagram Story showed Luka and Mason hitting giant pinatas that just started spilling out some candy and other confetti.

Luka turned 21 a few weeks ago and Kourtney was there to help him celebrate the big day. A source told E! News earlier that she "doesn't see it becoming an exclusive committed long term relationship" and that she's "not overthinking it."