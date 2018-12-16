While preparing for the 2018 Miss Universe pageant, Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers consulted the perfect person: Olivia Culpo.

Culpo won the Miss USA pageant in 2012 who went on to become Miss Universe.

"I asked her, I said, 'Other than preparation, what's your biggest advice for me going into Miss Universe?'" Summers told E! News. "And she said, 'To just be so prepared that when you get to Miss Universe, you're not psyching yourself out and questioning it.'"

"I never expected to be sitting in this [interview] chair," Summers said. "But it would continue to be just awe-inspiring and life-changing if I were able to replace this rose piece with a crown at the end of it. So we'll see how it goes."