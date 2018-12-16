After Pete Davidson shocked fans with a seemingly suicidal Instagram message on Saturday, his friend and co-star Machine Gun Kelly hopped a plane to New York to make sure he was OK.

Following a welfare check by police, Davidson made a brief appearance onstage during the live broadcast of SNL and was later dropping Kelly off in a black SUV. Davidson got out of the vehicle briefly and exchanged a bro hug with the rapper and actor before he went on his way.

Davidson, who has been open about his mental health struggles, had hours ago posted the message, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so." He then deleted his Instagram account, as he had also done temporarily after he and Ariana Grandesplit in October.