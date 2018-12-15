Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Give Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell a Hilarious Christmas Gift

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 15, 2018 1:53 PM

What a thoughtful gift! Well played, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

On Friday, Dax Shepardposted on Instagram a photo of him and the fellow actor, a longtime friend and colleague, holding up a Christmas gift the couple sent over to his and wife Kristen Bell's guest house, where he records his Armchair Expert podcast: A shower curtain bearing a photo of Kutcher and Kunis.

"What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family," Shepard wrote. "A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!"

Shepard has a recurring role on the recent third season of Netflix sitcom The Ranch, which stars Kutcher.

But the two actors go way back; Shepard starred on Kutcher's hit series Punk'd in the early '00s. Bell appeared on one episode as well, with Shepard, her then-boyfriend.

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

Shepard also directed Kutcher in his 2010 comedy movie Brother's Justice.

Kunis and Bell co-starred in the 2016 comedy film Bad Moms, its 2017 sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, and the 2008 movie Saving Sarah Marshall.

