UPDATE: Jon Cryer tweeted on Saturday afternoon, "Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for. We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved. (And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it's gonna go apes--t for a little while)."

Cryer previously tweeted, "I just tried to text and call him, his phone is not on or out of cell coverage."

Pete Davidson is not in a good place.

The 25-year-old posted an alarming, seemingly suicidal message after sparking some backlash by defending Kanye West with regard to his Twitter drama with the SNL star's ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande.

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore," Davidson wrote on Instagram on Saturday, just minutes before deleting his account, as he did temporarily after he and Grande split in October. "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

"I'm in the plane now on the way to see Pete," Machine Gun Kelly, his co-star in the upcoming film Big Time Adolescence, tweeted. "Gonna make sure he's good, I promise. Can't have my boy in the darkness like that."

"Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here," tweeted Jada Pinkett Smith. "Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available. I'm praying for you Pete. I've been there. It gets better."

Minutes earlier, Davidson, who has been open about his struggle with depression, wrote, "Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No on should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I'm seriously disgusted."

Several of Grande's fans lashed out at him for allegedly "attacking" his ex with his post.