Jennifer Lawrence is denying claims that she slept with Harvey Weinstein.

In a statement to E! News, the actress denied having slept with the former producer at any point during their professional career. "My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein," the Hunger Games star said. "I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him."

She added, "This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."

Harvey allegedly claimed to have a sexual encounter with Jennifer in remarks to a woman, who is now anonymously pressing charges against Weinstein and the Weinstein Company. In the legal documents obtained by E! News, the Jane Doe recalled Weinstein telling her, "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."

At the time, the young lady was an aspiring actress.