Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 8:30 AM
Netflix
The two halves of the greatest sandwich in history are back!
E! News has your exclusive first look at the season two trailer for Alexa & Katie, and things look pretty sunny for the girls this time around, especially with Alexa's (Paris Berelc) health "looking good." But as she says, "things don't always go as planned."
Katie's (Isabel May) got a big opportunity she might not be able to take, Alexa's apparently having some time/people management issues, and there are cute boys everywhere, but the girls have got each other and that's all that really matters.
Season one followed the two best friends as they dealt with both their freshman year of high school and Alexa's cancer treatments (along with the heads they both shaved in solidarity), ending with one magical, mask-covered school dance. Season two finds Alexa and Katie in their sophomore year.
"With hair on their heads, Alexa and Katie tackle the challenges of high school and the lingering complications of Alexa's cancer with the comfort of knowing that together, they can get through anything," reads the Netflix description.
Tiffany Thiessen, Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, and Finn Carr also star.
Alexa & Katie season two debuts Wednesday, December 26 on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?