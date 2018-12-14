Happy holidays, dolls!

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale has already come and gone, that doesn't mean we've gotten our fill of the Kardashian-Jenner brood. In fact, as a way to kick off the holidays, we'd like to share with you a Kardashian-themed Christmas carol.

Understandably, since Kris Jenner is the momager we all wish we had, it's only right that she's the focus of this holiday ditty. Filled with selfie moments, hilarious taglines, epic pranks and more, "The 12 Days of Kris-mas" is destined to become a Christmas classic. Don't believe us?

You can experience the Kardashian Christmas cheer for yourself by taking a look at the LOL-worthy video above. Grab your sunglasses, a wine glass and enjoy!