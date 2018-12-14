Megyn Kelly Chops Off Her Hair and Embraces "New Beginnings"

Megyn Kelly's winter makeover is stopping traffic—literally.

The former NBC News personality stepped out with her husband, Douglas Brunt, in New York City's Upper East Side Wednesday, where she debuted a makeover. "I got it chopped!" the smiling anchor told a paparazzo. "You know, it's like coming on the new year. New beginnings."

Asked if she donated her lopped locks to a charitable organization, she just laughed. "I didn't have enough to donate, no," she said. "Please! I couldn't spare it. I had about one inch to go." Kelly joked it's "a little colder" now that the wind is in her face. "I'm feeling it right now!" With her shorn style (similar to her cut in 2016), "It's like a new beginning," she said. "[A] fresh start."