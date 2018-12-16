Gifts for Your Hard-to-Impress Friend

We all have that one friend that, shall we say, is difficult to shop for.

As a person, they're fabulous. They wear all the hottest trends, the latest celeb gossip and generally just know what they like. And, hey, we can't knock them for that! However, when it comes to getting said loved one a gift, it can be stress inducing. Their standards are high and you want them to like it!

But don't stress. We feel you and that's exactly why we created this curated list of sure-to-please gifts!

Too Faced Sweet Peach Glow Highlighting Palette

BUY IT: Too Faced Sweet Peach Glow Highlighting Palette, $42 at QVC

THE NORTH FACE Quilted Down Jacket

BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket, $249 at Nordstrom

UGG® Harkley Plain Toe Waterproof Boot

BUY IT: UGG® Harkley Plain Toe Waterproof Boot, $190

DYSON Your Blow Out, Your OUAI Set

BUY IT: DYSON Your Blow Out, Your OUAI Set, $399 at Nordstrom

Sunday Somewhere Laura Sunglasses

BUY IT: Sunday Somewhere Laura Sunglasses, $270 at Sunday Somewhere 

Kora Organics Noni Face Oil

BUY IT: Kora Organics Noni Face Oil, $68 at Net-a-Porter

BAREFOOT DREAMS® CozyChic 'In the Wild' Throw Blanket

BUY IT: BAREFOOT DREAMS® CozyChic 'In the Wild' Throw Blanket, $180 at Nordstrom

Tamara Mellon Biba - Metallic Crochet

BUY IT: Tamara Mellon Biba - Metallic Crochet, $495 at Tamara Mellon

DH New York Lace Sleeve Convertible Sweater

BUY IT: DH New York Lace Sleeve Convertible Sweater, $178 at Saks Fifth Avenue

CALPAK x Jen Atkin 22-Inch Carry-On Suitcase

BUY IT: CALPAK x Jen Atkin 22-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $285 at Nordstrom

Slip™ for Beauty Sleep Caramel & Leopard Collection

BUY IT: Slip™ for Beauty Sleep Caramel & Leopard Collection, $119 at Nordstrom

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch

BUY IT: Fitbit Versa Smart Watch, $150 at Nordstrom

ZOË CHICCO Itty Bitty Typographical Pendant Necklace

BUY IT: ZOË CHICCO Itty Bitty Typographical Pendant Necklace, $295 at Nordstrom

GUCCI New Ace Sneaker

BUY IT: GUCCI New Ace Sneaker, $295 at Nordstrom

TOMMY JEANS Embroidered Crest Flag Denim Jacket

BUY IT: TOMMY JEANS Embroidered Crest Flag Denim Jacket, $199 at Nordstrom

Origins Plantscription Lifting Concentrate & Lifting Cream

BUY IT: Origins Plantscription Lifting Concentrate & Lifting Cream, $95 at QVC

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation

BUY IT: Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation, $250 at QVC

URBAN DECAY All Nighter Setting Spray & Setting Powder

BUY IT: URBAN DECAY All Nighter Setting Spray & Setting Powder, $42 at QVC

KitchenAid 14-Cup Food Processor

BUY IT: KitchenAid 14-Cup Food Processor, $260 at QVC

Philosophy Limited Edition 6-Piece Holiday Shower Gel Kit

BUY IT: Philosophy Limited Edition 6-Piece Holiday Shower Gel Kit, $73 at QVC

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle with 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass

BUY IT: Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle with 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass, $300 at QVC

Osea Vagus Nerve Oil

BUY IT: Osea Vagus Nerve Oil, $48 at Osea

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe

BUY IT: T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe - Set of 8, $119 at QVC

Feel better? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

