Gifts for Your Hard-to-Impress Friend

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 3:00 AM
We all have that one friend that, shall we say, is difficult to shop for.
As a person, they're fabulous. They wear all the hottest trends, the latest celeb gossip and generally just know what they like. And, hey, we can't knock them for that! However, when it comes to getting said loved one a gift, it can be stress inducing. Their standards are high and you want them to like it!
But don't stress. We feel you and that's exactly why we created this curated list of sure-to-please gifts!
BUY IT: Too Faced Sweet Peach Glow Highlighting Palette, $42 at QVC
BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket, $249 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: DYSON Your Blow Out, Your OUAI Set, $399 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Sunday Somewhere Laura Sunglasses, $270 at Sunday Somewhere
BUY IT: BAREFOOT DREAMS® CozyChic 'In the Wild' Throw Blanket, $180 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Tamara Mellon Biba - Metallic Crochet, $495 at Tamara Mellon
BUY IT: DH New York Lace Sleeve Convertible Sweater, $178 at Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY IT: CALPAK x Jen Atkin 22-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $285 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Slip™ for Beauty Sleep Caramel & Leopard Collection, $119 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: ZOË CHICCO Itty Bitty Typographical Pendant Necklace, $295 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: TOMMY JEANS Embroidered Crest Flag Denim Jacket, $199 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Origins Plantscription Lifting Concentrate & Lifting Cream, $95 at QVC
BUY IT: Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation, $250 at QVC
BUY IT: URBAN DECAY All Nighter Setting Spray & Setting Powder, $42 at QVC
BUY IT: Philosophy Limited Edition 6-Piece Holiday Shower Gel Kit, $73 at QVC
BUY IT: Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle with 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass, $300 at QVC
BUY IT: T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe - Set of 8, $119 at QVC
Feel better?
