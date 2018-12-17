Fun Gifts for Your Coworkers

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 3:00 AM
So you're almost done with your holiday shopping, are you?
Of course you are! It's mid-December, and you're all about that gift-giving life. You take pride in the fact that you're able to carefully select the perfect gift for each of your loved ones. But don't get too ahead of yourself. There's one often overlooked recipient that should be on your list: your favorite coworker.
For your work bestie who listens to you vent, and gossips with you about your TV shows, here's a list to help you show you care.
BUY IT: Skullcandy Ink'd Wired Earbuds With Microphone, $14 at Target
BUY IT: Sriracha Mini Keychain Bottle Hot Sauce, $8 at Amazon
We're probably going to buy the unicorn tape dispenser for ourselves too, tbh.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
