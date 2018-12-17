Fun Gifts for Your Coworkers

So you're almost done with your holiday shopping, are you?

Of course you are! It's mid-December, and you're all about that gift-giving life. You take pride in the fact that you're able to carefully select the perfect gift for each of your loved ones. But don't get too ahead of yourself. There's one often overlooked recipient that should be on your list: your favorite coworker.

For your work bestie who listens to you vent, and gossips with you about your TV shows, here's a list to help you show you care. 

Flexi-Cover Journal/Notebook

BUY IT: Flexi-Cover Journal/Notebook, $14 at Amazon

Styling For Instagram

BUY IT: Styling For Instagram, $22 at Urban Outfitters

Skullcandy Ink'd Wired Earbuds With Microphone

BUY IT: Skullcandy Ink'd Wired Earbuds With Microphone, $14 at Target

Sriracha Mini Keychain Bottle Hot Sauce

BUY IT: Sriracha Mini Keychain Bottle Hot Sauce, $8 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Tumbler Travel Mug

BUY IT: Stainless Steel Tumbler Travel Mug, $20 at Amazon

Color Change Marquee Light

BUY IT: Color Change Marquee Light, $30 at Nordstrom Rack

Inspirational Quote Mousepad

BUY IT: Inspirational Quote Mousepad, $8 at Amazon

Unicorn Tape Dispenser

BUY IT: Unicorn Tape Dispenser, $14 at Amazon

Glass Jar Candle Apple Cinnamon

BUY IT: Glass Jar Candle Apple Cinnamon, $6 at Target

Knit Wrap Scarf

BUY IT: Knit Wrap Scarf, $25 at Nordstrom Rack

Reusable Stainless Steel Straw Set

BUY IT: Reusable Stainless Steel Straw Set, $23 at Amazon

Verbena Coconut Glass Jar Bath Salts

BUY IT: Verbena Coconut Glass Jar Bath Salts, $8 at Target

Good Vibes Only Mug

BUY IT: Good Vibes Only Mug, $6 at Target

Elago Charging Hub

BUY IT: Elago Charging Hub, $25 at Urban Outfitters

We're probably going to buy the unicorn tape dispenser for ourselves too, tbh. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

