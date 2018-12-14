Janet Jackson Meets BTS as She Gets the Worldwide Inspiration Award

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Janet Jackson

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Janet Jackson is on a roll.

This year alone, she has received Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, the Impact Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards and the Global Icon Award at the MTV EMAs, and yesterday, she was announced as one of seven musical acts to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, K-pop sensation BTS presented the 52-year-old "Made for Now" singer with the Worldwide Inspiration Award during the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong. Band members V: The Series, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope took to the stage to introduce Jackson. Kim Namjoon, or RM (formerly Rap Monster), said it was a "dream" to meet Jackson.

"I'm very excited and honored by this wonderful award. I'm deeply humbled by the idea that I've inspired others. I dream of an immediate future when women will no longer be controlled, manipulated or abused. I dream of the end of bigotry and discrimination in any form. I dream of a world in which we join hands across all borders and unite as one. I dream of a time when it is pure and selfless love that drives all our actions, big and small. And finally, I dream of a planet where hatred turns to compassion, tolerance turns to understanding, and peace—a healing and lasting peace—prevails," Jackson said. "Thank you, God. Thank you, again. You inspire me." After giving her son Eissa Al Mana a shout-out, Jackson told the audience, "I love you so much."

Photos

Janet Jackson's Best Looks From Red Carpet to Concerts

(Jackson's comments echoed those she'd made at previous award shows this year.)

The boy band was visibly moved by her speech—as was Dahyun, who sings and raps with girl group TWICE. (In the past, BTS has advocated for gender equality for South Korean women.)

Jackson later shared a video of herself meeting BTS backstage in her dressing room.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Janet Jackson , Awards , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Drake

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus Say "Thank U, Next" to Kanye West and Drake

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Covers "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" With Help From Sean Ono Lennon

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Listen to Ariana Grande's Romantic New Single "Imagine"

Taylor Swift

How Taylor Swift Tried to Catch Stalkers During Her reputation Tour

Jennifer Lopez Explains Inspiration Behind Sia's "Limitless" Song

Taylor Swift's Road to a Big Reputation & Turning 29

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.