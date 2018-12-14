Janet Jackson Meets BTS as She Gets the Worldwide Inspiration Award

Janet Jackson is on a roll.

This year alone, she has received Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, the Impact Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards and the Global Icon Award at the MTV EMAs, and yesterday, she was announced as one of seven musical acts to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, K-pop sensation BTS presented the 52-year-old "Made for Now" singer with the Worldwide Inspiration Award during the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong. Band members V: The Series, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope took to the stage to introduce Jackson. Kim Namjoon, or RM (formerly Rap Monster), said it was a "dream" to meet Jackson.