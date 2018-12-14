All the Details on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christmas Card Looks

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 10:25 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Christmas may be approaching, but the royals served up casual fall fashion vibes for their 2018 Christmas card

While we typically see the famous British family donning more formal attire, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, kept their looks laid-back for this year's holiday portrait, snapped by photographer Matt Porteous on the grounds of their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk back in autumn. 

While we do love the famous mom and dad, their three little ones stole the show in their adorable sweaters. Big brother Prince George, 5, sported a forrest green cardigan with red trim, paired with light-wash jeans and Hunter boots. Meanwhile, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 3, rocked a familiar navy cardigan—the one from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique that her brother has also worn in years past. She sweetly smiled in the ensemble, which appeared to include a coordinating navy skirt. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

As for the littlest one in the family, 7-month-old Prince Louis, the baby adorably grinned in a baby blue sweater, layered over a collared white onesie with navy bloomers, both reportedly by Amaia. The infant kept warm with ribbed tights and completed the look with little blue T-bar shoes by Pepa & Co. Such a chic little prince!

Meanwhile, mom and dad looked casual cool, Kate in a Fjallraven forest green crewneck sweater and jeans with her brunette tresses in polished waves. 

Completing the family, dad William looked totally chill in a navy plaid button-down shirt and jeans. 

It looks like this family of five has mastered the art of dressing down. 

Happy holidays from the Cambridges!

