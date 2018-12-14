by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 10:15 AM
What was supposed to be a nice date night out on 90 Day Fiancé quickly turned sour for Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.
In the clip above, the couple, who is currently making headlines for off-camera drama involving cheating allegations, arrive for dinner with friends…but Larissa quickly takes issue with Colt's lack of compliments, a common issue she has with him.
"Colt doesn't compliment me. A real man shouldn't act like this," she says in a confessional. "It's ridiculous."
The other couple with Colt and Larissa really don't know what to do with Larissa and her "fiery spark."
At the restaurant, Colt asks if they can get through dinner without a fight, but Larissa starts things off saying she's really upset because she spent two hours getting ready, even though she knew Colt would never compliment her.
The previous episode featured a big family blowout with Larissa and Colt's cousin John. John questioned Larissa's motives for marrying Colt, which resulted in a screaming match and wedding disinvitation.
Back at the restaurant, Colt tries to counter Larissa's complaints about lack of compliments with his workload, the wedding planning and dealing with his family. Does this satisfy her? Nope.
"I can't believe that Larissa is so angry at me," he says in a confessional. "I don't understand."
The tension only rises between the two while their friends watch on.
"You don't give me compliments because you talk to other woman," Larissa says. "You give her attention."
"Have you ever thought that maybe it's you? You're bats—t crazy," Colt says.
What happens next? Tune in when 90 Day Fiancé airs, Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
