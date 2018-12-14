What was supposed to be a nice date night out on 90 Day Fiancé quickly turned sour for Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

In the clip above, the couple, who is currently making headlines for off-camera drama involving cheating allegations, arrive for dinner with friends…but Larissa quickly takes issue with Colt's lack of compliments, a common issue she has with him.

"Colt doesn't compliment me. A real man shouldn't act like this," she says in a confessional. "It's ridiculous."

The other couple with Colt and Larissa really don't know what to do with Larissa and her "fiery spark."

At the restaurant, Colt asks if they can get through dinner without a fight, but Larissa starts things off saying she's really upset because she spent two hours getting ready, even though she knew Colt would never compliment her.