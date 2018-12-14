by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 8:42 AM
It's time to go back, back to a time when the biggest concern was whether there was enough pudding for the dinner guests, back to a time when you weren't sure what zinger would come out of the Dowager Countess' mouth, back to Downton Abbey.
In the first trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, return to the manor viewers became obsessed with over six seasons of TV. The trailer, above, doesn't tell you much about the story, but it does show familiar images, like the staff waiting out front for an arrival or departure, and sweeping visuals inside and outside of the estate. The familiar musical cords are there to bring it all home.
The cast, well, character names, were also revealed. Returning for the Downton Abbey movie in 2019 are…
Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern), Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith Hexham (Laura Carmichael), The Dowager Lady Grantham (Maggie Smith), Lady Isobel Merton (Penelope Wilton), Tom Branson (Allen Leech), Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), Mr. Barrow (Robert James-Collier), Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Hughes), Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle), Mrs. Bates (Joanne Froggatt), Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle), Daisy Mason (Sophie McShera) and Miss Baxter (Raquel Cassidy).
Downton Abbey, created by Julian Fellowes, aired for six seasons from 2010-2015 and won three Golden Globes and 15 Emmys. The show started off taking place in 1912 and concluded in 1925. Fellowes penned the movie with Michael Engler directing. Fellowes, Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge are producers.
Downton Abbey hits theaters in 2019.
