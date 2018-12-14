Dax Shepard's Friends Help Him Find the Humor in Affair Rumors

Dax Shepard never wanted to be the star of a scandal—but then again, who does?

Yesterday, The Daily Mail interviewed Julie Andrews' granddaughter, Kayti Edwards, who claimed they shared a "passionate" night together in the early years of his relationship with Kristen Bell. "I don't know if that was part of the rocky start. I don't know if she even knows that he had done that," Edwards claimed of Bell. "Maybe they were on a break. I don't know."

Edwards, a former stripper who lives in California, said she wanted to "get ahead of the story" after she posted pictures from her make-out session with Shepard on Facebook and media outlets took note. "In my experience, I am tired of other people telling my story," she said. "I would rather tell the true story than have this picture floating around and people running with it. I just wanted to set the story straight before someone else said something that wasn't true."

(The Daily Mail also published the pictures, which Edwards provided.)

The 41-year-old went into detail about their supposed trysts (and subsequent interactions). Edwards said she didn't recall Shepard using a condom the two times they allegedly had sex, and also claimed the actor is well-endowed. "It's like a horse," she said with a smile. "It's scary."