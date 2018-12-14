Kim Kardashian to Drake: "Never Threaten My Husband or My Family"

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 6:55 AM

Kanye West had a lot to say about Drake yesterday.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, summed up her feelings about the rapper in just two tweets. As West continued to slam Drake all night, accusing him of making "threats" against his three kids, his wife decided to reach out to the "I'm Upset" rapper herself. "@drake Never threaten my husband or our family," Kardashian warned Drake. "He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

Calling West the "most brilliant person" she knows, Kardashian went on to argue that her husband "has broken so many boundaries," ranging "from music, stage design, fashion and culture." Through his artistry, the reality star added, West "will continue to change the world."

Drake has yet to respond to Kardashian or West via Twitter. The "God's Plan" rapper seemingly reacted to West's rant midafternoon, posting "crying laughing" emojis on his Instagram Stories.

West alleged Thursday that Drake called and "threatened" him, telling him on Twitter, "...If anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect..." Telling him to "cut the tough talk," West claimed Drake had incited fans to harm rapper Pusha T last month. He also claimed Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, sent him "more threats" that afternoon.

Thursday's drama began after Drake asked West's team to clear a sample for "Say What's Real," a song they made together in 2009. West, who'd been on shaky ground with Drake since the springtime, responded by ranting about him on Twitter for hours. He eventually made peace with the situation, tweeting, "It's all love bro bro but don't play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro." He later added, "I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro. I never even heard none of the diss records. That ain't my M.O. Never did a diss record."

As for Drake and Scott, he said, "I have a problem with sneak dissing. All positive energy I got love for everyone. Just don't sneak diss or diss at all. I paid the dues for all weirdos. I love everybody. All positive energy. No one that is a musician should ever diss me. My existence is for the rights of all artist... I need that love and respect that we didn't give [Michael Jackson] while I'm alive. No artist should ever diss me for clout. Period...I'm a man about my family and integrity...I've made mistakes and have karma. No man is perfect. The universe will test us."

In the end, West wrote, "All positive vibes. All love. Meditate in positivity."

