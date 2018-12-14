Gemma Chan Sparkles Like a Holiday Angel and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 5:00 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Gemma Chan

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Celebrities are celebrating the holidays in the best fashion. 

From gowns that sparkle brighter than a Christmas tree to metallic garments that will inspire your New Year's Eve ensemble, Hollywood has all of the inspiration you need. This week, stars like Gemma Chan, Vanessa Hudgens and Diane Krugerstepped out in epic looks, setting the standard for holidays style at A-list events. Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt and Mary Queen of Scots actress Margot Robbie also stepped out a number of times in honor of their press tours, showcasing looks more gorgeous than a holiday window display.

Are you ready to get inspired?

Check out the best dressed stars and vote for your favorite below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

Niklas HALLEN / AFP

Emily Blunt

Emily matched the blue carpet at the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in a stunning silky blue Schiaparelli gown paired with diamond drop earrings. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Vanessa Hudgens

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress made a serious case for metallic on The Tonight Show wearing a shiny gold pencil skirt, a cropped sweater with metallic detailing and matching silver heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Saldana

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Tamara Mellon

Zoe Saldana

Zoe went for a luxe boho look at the Tamara Mellon Palisades Village Opening Party wearing a one-sleeve dress from Chloe's Spring 2019 collection paired with Tamara Mellon leopard print heels and a green clutch purse.

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The actress donned a white and black polka dot gown that featured a plunging neckline embellished with red rose detailing for the European premiere of Mary Queen of Scots.

ESC: Best Dressed, Gemma Chan

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

The actress oozed glamour at the European premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in an elegant ivory Miu Miu gown that featured bead embellishments and a bow detail at the waist.

ESC: Best Dressed, Diane Kruger

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

For the premiere of Welcome To Marwen, the actress stunned in a metallic semi-sheer dress that featured lace detailing, beaded patterns and an asymmetrical hem.

ESC: Best Dressed, Saoirse Ronan

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

The actress presented the Business Leader award at The Fashion Awards 2018 in a long-sleeve pink, gold and blue fringed Gucci dress paired with strappy bedazzled heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Miley Cyrus

James Devaney/GC Images

Miley Cyrus

The singer brought disco glamour to the streets of NYC in this silver Louis Vuitton top paired with high-waisted trousers and matching metallic heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Hailee Steinfeld

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

The Bumblebee star rocked a black and white long-sleeved Balmain dress with cage detailing and paired it with sleek black pumps for the global premiere.

ESC: Best Dressed, Maria Borges

Darren Gerrish/BFC/Getty Images

Maria Borges

The model dazzled on the 2018 Fashion Awards red carpet in a sparkly white Rami Kadi gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a one-shoulder long-sleeve top.

