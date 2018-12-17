10 Magical Things You Never Knew About Mary Poppins

Yah, we'll say it! We are supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-ly excited for the 2018 sequel to Mary Poppins.

But first, we must reflect on some of our favorite fun facts from the original 1964 film.

Produced by Walt Disney and directed by Robert Stevenson, Mary Poppins follows the story of a magical nanny in London who brings music and adventure to two neglected children. Her efforts end up bringing the children closer to their father.

The original film starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dykewith a screenplay by Bill Walsh and Don DaGradi.

Disney's movie, based on the P.L Travers' books, ultimately received high praise from viewers and critics alike with five Academy Award wins for Best Actress, Best Film Editing, Best Original Music Score, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song.