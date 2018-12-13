Tommy Lee and Son Brandon Make Amends After Months of Feuding

Tommy Lee and Brandon Lee appear to have reconciled after their feud.

In early March, the musician posted a photo of himself with a bloodied lip after a reported physical altercation with his eldest son Brandon. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to E! News at the time that they did in fact respond to Tommy's Calabasas home at roughly 10:50 p.m. on March 5 for an assault call.

"My heart is broken," Tommy wrote in the since-deleted post. "You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!"