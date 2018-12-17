Emily Blunt's Best Roles Prove She's Practically Perfect in Every Way

Emily Blunt is practically perfect in every way—and she's got the nominations to prove it.

The 35-year-old actress has already scored several nods this award show season for her performance in Mary Poppins Returns—the sequel to Disney's 1964 original. So far, she's received Critics' Choice, Golden Globes and SAG Awards nods for her role as the magical nanny.

Of course, this isn't her first highly acclaimed role. Over the years, she's starred in a number of popular films, including A Quiet Place, The Girl on the Train and The Devil Wears Prada.

"The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does," her husband John Krasinski told Vanity Fair. "It's so honest and so pure and so powerful. It's like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts."