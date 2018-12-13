Kanye West Attacks Drake in Twitter Tirade

Kanye West is not holding back in his feud with Drake.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to air his frustrations that were "bothering me too long" with the Canada native.

Kanye began to discuss his apparent fight with the rapper on Twitter after Drake apparently "sent a clearance request for 'Say What's Real'" to the star's team. In response, Kanye shared a screenshot of the conversation with the producer Free and wrote, "This proves shit faker than wrestling."

He then expressed his anger that Drake had not yet apologized for "mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths."

This bitter feud has apparently been going on for "6 months" and has seemingly pushed Kanye to his boiling point.