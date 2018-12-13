Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS
When it comes to Taylor Swift's safety, the singer's team doesn't mess around.
As thousands upon thousands of proud Swifties enjoyed the reputation stadium tour this past year, they likely passed through standard security including metal detectors and checked bags.
But according to a new report from the Rolling Stone, some extra top-secret technology was used to keep concertgoers safe.
For those attending her Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena, Calif., many fans likely passed by a display that featured rehearsal clips on a kiosk. According to the publication, a facial-recognition camera inside the display was taking photos of people passing by.
"Everybody who went by would stop and stare at it, and the software would start working," Mike Downing, chief security office of Oak View Group, shared with Rolling Stone.
The images taken by the new technology were reportedly transferred to a Nashville "command post" where they were cross-referenced with a database of Taylor's alleged stalkers.
In recent years, headlines have surfaced of police having to arrest individuals accused of stalking the singer.
But despite the scary situations, Taylor has followed through with her work commitments and accomplished a record-breaking stadium tour.
In fact, the Grammy winner treated fans to a special birthday surprise this week by sharing the trailer for her Netflix concert special.
"You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I'm really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year," Taylor shared. "I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You're the best. Thank you for everything."
Looking to 2019, Taylor has a bit more free time in her schedule to work on new music. And perhaps she will appear at the Grammy Awards. After all, she is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for reputation.