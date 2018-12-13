Surprise! The cast of Lindsay Lohan's Greece-set new MTV series, appropriately titled Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, is very fit and attractive.

Below, meet the VIP hosts from the actress' Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. The series follows these hosts and their boss, Lohan, as she attempts to take her vacation destination empire to the next level. Lohan's reign over the club is aided by Panos Spentzos, her trusted right-hand man. The cast, who are bottle servers, hosts and bartenders, hail from some of the hottest clubs around the US.