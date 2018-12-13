Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Baby Plans With Priyanka Chopra

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ready for babies?
The singer and actress recently tied the knot in India during two ceremonies, a Christian ceremony on Dec. 1 and a Hindu ceremony on Dec. 2. Now, Jonas is opening up about his future plans and wanting to start a family.
"I definitely want to be a father someday," Jonas shared during an interview for Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz, posted Thursday. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."
"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," Jonas added.
Since becoming husband and wife, Jonas and Chopra have been in "marital bliss," enjoying quiet time together as well as attending public events.
On Dec. 5, the duo attended the launch of dating app Bumble in in New Delhi. This marked the Chopra and Jonas' first public event as a married couple. Chopra, who is an investor in Bumble, was asked about her weekend wedding festivities while at the event.
"I was definitely nervous and scared," she told NDTV. "I've spoken in front of heads of state, I've been on the most prolific stages in the world but I was most afraid on this day. But I think the most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him for the first time right at the altar and I was going to walk out and everything just felt right. I think that for me was the most overwhelming moment. I was just like, life's great. Nothing to worry about."
Earlier this week, the newlyweds attended the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai. Chopra shared a photo to Instagram of the couple getting close while dressed up for the ceremony.
