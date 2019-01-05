Did you know Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been married for four years?

As one of Hollywood's most famous stars, it's weird to think that we don't know all that much about Diaz's marriage with the 39-year-old Good Charlotte guitarist.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony on Jan. 5 2015, and first began dating in May 2014.

Following high-profile romances with Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto and Alex Rodriguez that dominated headlines for years, Diaz's relationship with Madden, the twin brother of Joel Madden, pal Nicole Richie's husband, has been surprisingly low-key...which is exactly how she wants it.