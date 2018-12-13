by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 10:35 AM
Make a Double-Double dose of...fat shaming?
On Tuesday, a month after she walked the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, model Kelly Gale posted on her Instagram a series of odd videos on her Instagram Story showing her eating a pear inside an In-N-Out Burger and then exercising in front of the restaurant.
"Where's at In-N-Out...so I guess I'm having my pear," the 23-year-old Swedish-Australian tells a friend, biting into the green fruit.
In another video, her friend sits at a table and eats something she bought elsewhere.
"You don't eat In-N-Out?" Gale asks. "Me neither."
Another video then shows her doing leg lifts and skipping rope in a sports bra and leggings right outside the restaurant.
"Hustle for the muscle, right?" she wrote. "Do what you gotta do, right! No excuses guys!"
"Not gonna pretend I eat here guys cos I don't," she added.
In another video, as she's huffing and puffing following her workout, a man brings her packaged vegetables from warehouse store Smart & Final.
"Oh my God, you're the best," she tells him.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Many people were not impressed.
"Who the hell does @KellyGale_ think she is?" tweeted user @Khadra217. "How dare you #fatshame others? #kellygale @innoutburger is the best and you can eat whatever you want Ms. Gale but please don't be so pathetic and unkind to others. #Entitlement is not cute #InNOut."
"@KellyGale_ you're literally the worst type of person," tweeted user @SportsFiend111.
