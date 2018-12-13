Here's What's Really Going on Between Kourtney Kardashian and John Mayer

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 9:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Mayer, Kourtney Kardashian

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ

Now here's a way to end 2018 with a bang!

Pop culture fans are buzzing after it was reported that John Mayer and Kourtney Kardashian were seen chatting it up at GQ's Men of the Year party earlier this month.

Because both Hollywood stars are technically single, it's only a matter of time before romance rumors start.

But what exactly is going on between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and A-list singer? Nothing just yet.

"Kourtney is going with the flow of her dating life and is open to new relationships. She isn't seriously dating anyone currently and hasn't been for awhile now," a source shared with E! News. "Her and Luka Sabbat were very casual, and Kourtney is open to new flings."

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

But what about Kourt and John?!

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

"They connected, but Kourtney really didn't think twice about it," our source added. "Kourtney thinks John is definitely charming but they don't have any scheduled plans to see each other as of now. She loves her freedom and has been very invested in the holiday season with her kids."

With Christmas right around the corner, Kourtney recently headed to Universal Studios Hollywood where her kids met up with The Grinch.

And yes, she's already sporting some festive holiday pajamas long before Santa stops by her house.

If Kourtney has any interest in reconnecting with John, we're happy to help. The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer is headed to Las Vegas on New Year's Eve weekend for a performance with Dave Chappelle.

Until then, we have a feeling Kourt will be living her best life as she continues to co-parent with Scott Disick

"She's loving being single and just having fun with no strings attached," a source previously shared with E! News. "She has the attitude that whatever happens, happens. She's not going to label anything or get too serious unless she's really crazy about someone."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Mayer , Kourtney Kardashian , Couples , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Pratt, John Krasinski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jon Gosselin, Colleen Conrad

Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad's Cutest Pictures

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Break Up: What Went Wrong

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, PDA

Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Shower Each Other With Love at Love Actually Live

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Taylor Swift

Love, Redemption and a Newfound Voice: Why Taylor Swift Ran Away With 2018

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Talk First Christmas Together

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.