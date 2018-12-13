Consider your New Year's Eve plans officially set.

Christina Aguilera will headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31. The singer will perform for a live audience of more than one million people just minutes before the ball drops in New York's Times Square.

It's been over a decade since Aguilera last sang on the show. The last time she performed for the annual special was in 2007.

Of course, she won't be the only one to perform that evening. Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids On The Block are also set to take the stage before the clock strikes midnight. Post Malone will also celebrate 2019 with a performance after the countdown.

Once again, Ryan Seacrest will host the New York soirée along with Jenny McCarthy. Ciara will also ring in the New Year from the West Coast with the show's Hollywood party. Here, a number of stars will take the stage, including Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Weezer, Macklemore and Skylar Grey.