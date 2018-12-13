Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Eichner Terrify and Delight People on the Street

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 8:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Billy Eichner is back with another laugh-out-loud installment of Billy on the Street and this time he brought one of the most famous men in entertainment along for the ride: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The star of Disney's Mary Poppins Returns (he also wrote a Broadway musical you might have heard of, Hamilton) joined Eichner for a new game. "As we all know, there's a lot of panic and outrage out there right now," Eichner explained, "so we're about to hit the streets to play a new game I like to call, ‘Is anybody happy?'"

Photos

Fall TV 2018 Winners and Losers

While racing around the streets of New York, Eichner and Miranda's interactions with people usually delightful, especially with the people who know who they both are, but sometimes the duo took folks by surprise and they were NOT having it. And then there are the moments when Miranda outshines Eichner. If you know anything about Eichner's Billy on the Street character you know how that goes over. And then there's the interaction with a Garfield fan…

Be sure to watch the video all the way through to see them truly scare some New Yorkers.

Miranda stars opposite Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel to the original flick, not a remake. His character, Jack, is a lamplighter and former apprentice of Bert, one of the characters Dick Van Dyke played in the first Mary Poppins. Van Dyke is in the sequel, but not as Ber.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Lin-Manuel Miranda , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Pratt, John Krasinski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner, Alias Boss J.J. Abrams Team for Apple TV Show

Jennifer Grey

Grey's Anatomy Adds Jennifer Grey for Season 15 Arc

Eva Marcille, RHOA, Real Housewives of Atlanta

Things Get Awkward on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Over Eva Marcille's Bachelorette Party Invites

Miffy Englefield

Child Stars Who Turned Out All Right

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Reveals Action-Packed (and Visually Stunning!) New Trailer

The Blacklist

The Blacklist Season 6 Turns Everything on Its Head as Liz Seeks the Truth About Red

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.