Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 10:00 AM
Bravo
It seems Eva Marcille got herself into a little jam. You see, Eva had a bachelorette party…but only one of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars was invited—and it wasn't the one who she asked to speak at her wedding!
In the exclusive preview clip from the Sunday, Dec. 16 episode of RHOA, NeNe Leakes got the girls together for a meal where Cynthia Bailey questions Eva about her bachelorette party.
"I was scrolling on Instagram, and I noticed Eva had a bachelorette party in Miami, and she didn't invite any of us," Cynthia said.
Eva said it was a surprise girls trip…yet Porsha Williams was invited to the festivities "a while ago."
"Wait, I'm confused," Kandi Burruss said. Us too. And Eva too, it seems.
"How was it a surprise if you invited Porsha?" Kandi asked.
Eva knew people were coming…maybe? It's unclear, hence the little jam.
"Well I'm not sure Eva know what surprise is, because if you're having a damn surprise it's, ‘Surprise!' You don't know that s—t is happening," NeNe said.
And yep, Eva asked NeNe to speak at her wedding but didn't invite her to the "surprise" bachelorette party. Awkward…
Also in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Peaches," Porsha works at Dennis' restaurant in an attempt to win his mother's approval, a game of truth or dare ends with Kandi spilling the tea about Dennis.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?